Bangladesh at 50: Setting a landmark



Habibur Rahman



As a newborn country, Bangladesh had inherited a myriad of poverty created out by the perpetuated misrules by the foreign rulers. It was a gigantic task for the nation to fulfil the basic needs of its huge population with limited resource immediate after its independence as most of its infrastructures had been ruined during the liberation war. That spirit gave us vigour for making impossible possible.



Since the ancient time, Bangladesh has been an agriculture-based country. Its highly fertile land is always filled with abundant crops. Why famine and food scarcity hounded the inhabitants of this gifted land often in the past? Answer of this question will be found in the history of prolong colonial rule, exploitation and plunder of its resources by the foreign invaders. As a result of organized misrule by the British and Pakistani rulers, people of the country became poor and marginal.



In the very first decade of the independence different NGOs started their missions to eradicate poverty alongside government initiatives. Microfinance programme was invented through the intensive endeavours of the NGOs for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged segment of the society. Within a brief period, benefits of microfinance reached out to a vast number of people around the country. As a result, rural people specially, women got new hope and ways to lead better life by getting themselves involved in various economic activities. Microfinance proved its efficacy in reducing poverty. Realizing the fact many organizations came forward with eagerness to implement microfinance program which led microfinance as huge sector serving millions of clients.



It would not be exaggerated to say that microfinance emerged as a catalyst in transforming the life of the people who were living in dire poverty. Currently, NGOs altogether disburse small loans over lac crores of taka every year among over three crore clients. Clients of NGOs commonly invest borrowed money in agriculture, rearing of cattle and various birds, small business, small enterprises and so on. It assist decisively in creating self-employment for the clients and jobs opportunity for others.



Fame of microfinance was not enshrined within its birthplace only. It drew massive attention across the world and created new hope in the realm of international development. Many developing and underdeveloped countries adopted microfinance program following the inspiring experience of Bangladesh to contain poverty. Now microfinance is being implemented in an array of countries of the world that has created opportunities for millions of availing benefits of financial inclusion. Bangladesh's image has also brightened as a pioneer of microfinance program--which is regarded as important weapon for poverty alleviation.



What is the most admirable achievement of Bangladesh of its five decades of independence? No doubt, the answer is success of poverty alleviation. Immediate after the independence about 80 per cent people of the country lived in poverty which has been reduced to nearly 20 per cent now. Furthermore, rate of literacy has been increased to 75 per cent from 20 per cent, sanitation facilities improved drastically, and mortality rate of child and mother reduced significantly. In respect of life expectancy and GDP growth we have surpassed our neighbouring countries. Bangladesh has also reduced population growth.



Empowering women is another vivid mark of our development. There was a time, when women of our country were mostly confined in the domestic works and rearing children. Women's education and participation in formal job were insignificant. But that scene has changed over the years. The participation of women in formal education and jobs of our country is encouraging now. From primary level to higher education women are competing to go ahead equally with their male counterpart.



Constant strive of the NGO community to bring women in the mainstream economic arena resulted in women's huge participation in formal and informal jobs currently. About 90 per cent women clients of microfinance are being benefited immensely. As a result of women's participation in socio-economic activities, poverty alleviation process got new dimension. In addition, nearly four million women got jobs in garments industries which is playing pivotal role for the economic development of Bangladesh.



Over the period NGO like ASA has been involved in a range of activities of economic advancement and social wellbeing for its target groups who were mostly poor, while 95 per cent of them are women. These women are now much self-conscious and empowered, making significant contribution towards development of their respective families and country too. Moreover, importance of women in family and society has also increased manifold. Contribution of womenfolk for the overall development of Bangladesh in the last few decades is noteworthy.



Bangladesh has set an example for the rest of the world regarding quick socio-economic progress. Yet, some critics like to term Bangladesh progress as paradoxical. Indeed, it was a very difficult tusk for us to gain significant development by overcoming numerous obstacles. But the hardworking people of this country have made it happen putting all barriers and criticisms aside by dint of their commitment and patriotism.



As our country is on the eve of touching 50th anniversary of its liberation, still there are many barriers to overcome. Within next few years Bangladesh will be appeared as a middle-income nation and meanwhile it has fulfilled all conditions for that. Besides, there is a clear indication for Bangladesh that it would emerge as the 25th largest economies of the world by 2040. We deeply believe that no hurdle can thwart our country's aim to be a developed nation.



The writer is Joint Deputy Director, ASA, Bangladesh







