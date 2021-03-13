Tackling climate change through local government



Similarly, local government institutions and representatives are expected to respond positively to the local adaptation to give their autonomy to the adverse effects of climate change.Actually, the impact of climate change,whether social or economic, on individuals, households, or communities, cannot be understated. In that case, local governments are considered important organizations that lead to the fight against the adverse effect of climate change.



The socio-political strength of local governments in micro-level climate change adaptation governance has been prompted by the United Nations and Bretton Woods Institutions. They also recognise local governments as useful stakeholders in climate change management. For instance, the United Nations Centre for Human Settlement (UN-Habitat) indicated that local governments have the capacity to create an important avenue for decentralising and devolving environmental planning as well as regulatory responsibilities. Governments at the local-level benefit from proximity to the individuals, households, or communities that make them the most accessible authority when disaster strikes, even in a remote area.



Moreover, the local level government possesses the earliest contemporary information of the local environment, population, pattern of changing climate, loss, and damage of climate change. In the past several years, there has been increasing consideration of the role and contribution of the local government affairs. However, national and international policies related to climate change are still the norm.



At the local level, tackling climate change requires creating local climate change plans through the active participation of the elected representative who can interact with the local people to find out solutions.Here it should be noted that effective climate plans must include both adaptation and mitigation issues. Integrating indigenous knowledge and scientific thought into adaptation strategies is a practical'twin-track approach' in this regard.



The outcomes of this approach are mainly community-wide ownership and commitment to the adaptation process, which ultimately ensure more robust climate responses. In this connection, it should be mentioned that increased social capital can help to strengthen the ability of local government bodies to tackle climate change. Furthermore, community awareness and capacity building are effective ways of leveraging the insufficient resources of local government bodies. Climate governance specialists often opined that climate preparedness is only useful ifit comprises prevailing national and local development plans.



It is already noted earlier that local governments can initiate and implement climate adaptationand mitigation interventions. Adaptation strategies and action plans involve helping the communitiescope with and adjust to their climate regime, including early warning planning, disaster response planning, and even poverty reduction. Mitigation interventions include assisting the local communities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Mitigation interventions might involve forest management or energy conservation. It is assumed that local governments have the potential capacity to initiate such interventions because of their local knowledge. However, it is worth mentioning that adaptation is much likely a bigger concern for local government bodies. This is because adaptation is directly connected to ensuring the immediate welfare of the local communities.



According to a United Nations Environment Programme report titled 'Local Governance and Climate Change: A Discussion Note', local governments interface with climate change via three main instruments: (a). Local planning and regulation, largely in by-laws and land use or strategic planning and zoning. Regulation can be used to enable or constrain certain types of activity, with direct, indirect, deliberate, or unintended impact on climate change issues; (b). Delivering goods and services that impact adaptation to climate change or the need to be climate-resilient. This refers to the choice of investment, public expenditure management (PEM) and financing, and the process by which expenditures are made and tracked (planning, budgeting, design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation); (c). Local fiscal revenues, raised in the form of taxes, fees. Local government revenues are linked to local PEM-but, more importantly, they are also instruments that can provide incentives or disincentives for how climate change issues are managed or mismanaged.



Interestingly, these three instruments mentioned above may have positive or negative consequences for adaptation to climate change. Strategies or actions can be adaptive or mal-adaptive.For instance, when resources are spent to cope with current climate-induced extreme weather events and associated disasters, leaving communities and local government institutions with scarce resources to adjust to likely climate events. Obtaining positive results needs a robust understanding of how to current intervention level shape future opportunities and a sense of how and why local governments can implement or don't implement short-or long-term adaptation strategies.



However, the most crucial thing is the support from the central government in designing and implementing local government climate change plans that include both adaptation and mitigation aspects. Adaptation actions are usually less expensive and often may result in mitigation effects. On the other hand, mitigation requires large-scale investment, and countries can only make initiatives as per their ways. But, less expensive mitigation interventions, for example, land-use planning, bring good returns on investment. Thus, it is recommended that the local governmentsshould have access to bilateral and multilateral development assistancefunding to implement the urgent but expensive adaptation interventions.



Strong local leadership and partnerships between local governments, civil society-based organisations, and community-based organisationswill cut costs and improve service delivery at the local level for tackling climate change. But the local government bodies need to be more equipped to mobilisecivil society at the local level and, of course, the communitiesto reduce the adverse effect of climate change. Local politicians also facilitate public space and citizen participation and ensure local communities are consulted in designing and implementing various types of adaptation initiatives. Local and International policy-makers must not neglect coordination at the local level. Everybody must fight the fight against climate change, or it cannot be fought at all.

Dr Bappy Rahman is an Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University, Dhaka





























