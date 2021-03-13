

Banning corporal punishment is need of the hour



The above case is not a single incident. According to Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF), a total of 69 children became victims of physical abuse in educational institutions across the country in the first six months of 2018 alone. Disappointingly, corporal punishment is mostly practised by the teachers out of their frustration.



Corporal punishment has multiple effects on children. It causes direct physical harm to the children and negatively impacts their psychological health. It may also increase hostility in them. This is why taking prompt action is needed to end the practice of physical and mental torture on minors.



The Education Ministry had issued a guideline to prohibit corporal punishment in 2011. However, we did not see proper implication of that guideline. Now, we all know that the ministry is reportedly in the final stage of preparing the draft of a new law-Education Act-2020, that includes a provision for imposing a ban on corporal punishment and mental torture practised by teachers on their wards. The process of turning this draft into an active law must gain speed to combat this heinous crime as soon as possible.



Most importantly, the parents' role is also important. Sometimes they pardon teachers who show wraths and torture them. There is a common belief among parents that torturing students is teachers right as they shape and nurture the future generation. But, this doesn't mean that they should be given licence to beat them. The young minds need compassionate attitudes from the teachers which will attribute to better future. We hope that the madrasa teacher whose brutality was caught on camera will face speedy justice, and that it will serve as a prevention to other perpetrators of corporal punishment.