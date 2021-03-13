Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Banning corporal punishment is need of the hour

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Banning corporal punishment is need of the hour

Banning corporal punishment is need of the hour

Recently we have witnessed a video of brutal beating of a seven-year-old boy by his madrasa teacher on the internet. That video shows the teacher throwing him around the room as he screams and cries for help. This video is a proof that the corporal punishment culture is so much prevalent in our educational institutions, particularly in madrasa and thus enjoyed by the authorities and teachers. The event took place when the parents of the victim came to visit him on his birthday. While at the time of departure, he ran after his mother outside the madrasa premises and thus caused wrath of the teacher who then mercilessly beat him with a cane. However the relieving news is the teacher has been sacked from his job and also arrested for this ruthlessness.

The above case is not a single incident. According to Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF), a total of 69 children became victims of physical abuse in educational institutions across the country in the first six months of 2018 alone. Disappointingly, corporal punishment is mostly practised by the teachers out of their frustration.

Corporal punishment has multiple effects on children. It causes direct physical harm to the children and negatively impacts their psychological health. It may also increase hostility in them. This is why taking prompt action is needed to end the practice of physical and mental torture on minors.

The Education Ministry had issued a guideline to prohibit corporal punishment in 2011.  However, we did not see proper implication of that guideline. Now, we all know that the ministry is reportedly in the final stage of preparing the draft of a new law-Education Act-2020,  that includes a provision for imposing a ban on corporal punishment and mental torture practised by teachers on their wards. The process of turning this draft into an active law must gain speed to combat this heinous crime as soon as possible.

Most importantly, the parents' role is also important. Sometimes they pardon teachers who show wraths and torture them. There is a common belief among parents that torturing students is teachers right as they shape and nurture the future generation. But, this doesn't mean that they should be given licence to beat them. The young minds need compassionate attitudes from the teachers which will attribute to better future. We hope that the madrasa teacher whose brutality was caught on camera will face speedy justice, and that it will serve as a prevention to other perpetrators of corporal punishment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banning corporal punishment is need of the hour
Healthy people for a healthy Bangladesh
Our fast vanishing  rain forests
Ominous rise in Covid-19 cases
Respite from mosquito menace
PPP: A potential sector for cooperation between Bangladesh and KSA
International Women’s Day: Recognising the nation builders
7th March: A red-letter day


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft