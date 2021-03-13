Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump

OTTAWA, March 13: Canada posted a Can$1.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) trade surplus in January -- its largest in seven years as exports rose sharply, the national statistical agency said Friday.

The data defied expectations of ongoing deficits as the pandemic continues to ravage parts of the economy.

A spike in exports of aircraft, gold bars, crude oil and lumber -- "largely due to stronger trade with the United States," according to Statistics Canada -- was behind the surprise turnaround.

Following steep declines at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, exports to its southern neighbor were for the first time in January higher than February 2020 levels.

As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States more than doubled to Can$6.2 billion (US$4.9 billion). -AFP