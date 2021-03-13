Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

BEIJING, March 13: China denied on Friday it was planning to hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a fine of almost $1 billion for allegedly flouting monopoly rules, as authorities put the screws on the firm as part of a crackdown on the technology sector.
Officials are considering a hefty penalty that could top the $975 million paid by US chipmaker Qualcomm in 2015 - the biggest known for anticompetitive practices in China - the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed "people with knowledge of the matter".
But the regulator in charge of the case told AFP there was no truth to the story. "If it's not there (on our website), it's not (true)," a spokeswoman for the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
Alibaba, China's largest online shopping portal, has been in the crosshairs of authorities in recent months over concerns of its reach into the daily finances of ordinary Chinese people.
Its legal troubles began after comments in October by billionaire founder Jack Ma in which he laid into China's convoluted regulatory system.
In November, financial regulators pulled the plug on the record $35 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai initial public offering of Alibaba's online payment subsidiary Ant Group.
A month later, officials opened an investigation into Alibaba's business practices, deemed anti-competitive, and Ma disappeared from public view until mid-January.
The company based in the eastern city of Hangzhou said it was "fully cooperating" with the investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation last month.
Regulators are also investigating whether the conglomerate should divest assets unrelated to its main online retail business, the Journal reported without offering details.
An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on the report when contacted by AFP.
The company has come under fire in the past for allegedly forbidding its merchants from listing on rival e-commerce platforms.
Once finalised, measures against Alibaba will need to be approved by China's top leadership.
The squeeze on one of China's most influential companies is the latest sign that the leadership is ready to deflate the ambitions of big tech firms in a runaway internet sector.
In a speech last week Premier Li Keqiang warned big businesses that the government would "strengthen anti-monopoly laws and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, and resolutely maintain a fair competitive market environment".
Regulators have already told Ant Group to change its business model and hack back its lending, insurance and wealth management services.
They were considering a softer treatment for Alibaba, provided the company distances itself from its outspoken founder, the Journal said, citing unnamed officials.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft