Banking Event

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Strategic Finance and Investments Ltd (SFIL) Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda posing for a group photo after signing a payroll banking agreement at Dhaka recently. SFIL Managing Director and CEO Irteza Ahmed Khan and Istiak Ahmad, Head of Payroll Banking of EBL were present among others on the occasion. Under the agreement, employees of SFIL will enjoy preferential banking facilities from EBL across the country. photo: Bank