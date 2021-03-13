

Premier Bank 6th International Education Expo ends

The Foreign Admission and Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) organised the expo to promote higher education abroad.

Foreign Minister, Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP inaugurated the ceremony. Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia of Premier Bank Limited was present at the inaugural ceremony as special guest.

Mohammad Shamim Murshed, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking of Premier Bank Limited; Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, President, FACD CAB and many more were present in the inaugural ceremony.

In the fair, students and jobseekers got opportunity to talk personally and directly with the university representatives about admission, on-spot scholarship and admission assessment and discounts on service charges before or after admission and visa application.

Premier Bank Student File Service is one of the unique retail banking services of the bank to provide customized banking solutions for the students going abroad for higher education.

Premier Bank is sponsoring the expo for providing opportunities to students so that they can enhance their knowledge through conversations with agents of some of the renowned universities.

M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Limited, the title sponsor of The 6th FACD-CAB International Education Expo-2021 said students are developing their careers by travelling abroad for higher studies.

Premier Bank is one of the renowned banks in the country which among many other services, is able to send tuition fees swiftly and securely through a one-stop service.

A total of 46 foreign admission and career development consultants of Bangladesh participated in the event, where representatives of 300 universities from around 30 countries including Australia, USA, UK, Canada, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Nepal and Latvia attended.









