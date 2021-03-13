Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank 6th International Education Expo ends

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Premier Bank 6th International Education Expo ends

Premier Bank 6th International Education Expo ends

A two-day education fair titled "Premier Bank 6th FACD-CAB, International Education EXPO 2021" ended in InterContinental Hotel Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
The Foreign Admission and Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) organised the expo to promote higher education abroad.
Foreign Minister, Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP inaugurated the ceremony. Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia of Premier Bank Limited was present at the inaugural ceremony as special guest.
Mohammad Shamim Murshed, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking of Premier Bank Limited; Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, President, FACD CAB and many more were present in the inaugural ceremony.
In the fair, students and jobseekers got opportunity to talk personally and directly with the university representatives about admission, on-spot scholarship and admission assessment and discounts on service charges before or after admission and visa application.
Premier Bank Student File Service is one of the unique retail banking services of the bank to provide customized banking solutions for the students going abroad for higher education.
Premier Bank is sponsoring the expo for providing opportunities to students so  that they can enhance their knowledge through conversations with agents of some of the renowned universities.
M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Limited, the title sponsor of The 6th FACD-CAB International Education Expo-2021 said students are developing their careers by travelling abroad for higher studies.
Premier Bank is one of the renowned banks in the country which among many other services, is able to send tuition fees swiftly and securely through a one-stop service.
A total of 46 foreign admission and career development consultants of Bangladesh participated in the event, where representatives of 300 universities from around 30 countries including Australia, USA, UK, Canada, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Nepal and Latvia attended.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft