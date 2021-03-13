UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

LONDON, March 13: Britain has ordered a public inquiry into a planned deep coal mine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Friday, with the government performing a U-turn before hosting a key climate summit.

Johnson said the coal mine plan "is something that needs to be looked at very carefully".

The prime minister, who will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, ran into fierce criticism from environmental campaigners over his January decision to delegate approval for the carbon-intensive facility to the local authority.

The proposed coastal project, whose developer is Australian-owned West Cumbria Mining, would be located near the town of Whitehaven in northwest England and supply European and UK steelmakers with metallurgical coal.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick's department wrote Thursday to Cumbria County Council to reveal that plans for the controversial mine would be "called in", or reviewed. -AFP

















