Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Foreign Minister sees women thriving in all sectors

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP flanked among other by Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz, handing over certificate to a participant at a training course organized by BHTPA for women on the information and Communications Technology at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel, on Thursday last on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP flanked among other by Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz, handing over certificate to a participant at a training course organized by BHTPA for women on the information and Communications Technology at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel, on Thursday last on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP lauded the role of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) for boosting women empowerment along with creating robust women leadership.
The Foreign Minister also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the women of the country have move forward and now thriving in every sector of the country.
Dr. Momen was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a training course organized by BHTPA for women on the information and Communications Technology at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel, on Thursday last on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The women participants were also given certificates on their role in e-commerce industry at the event also participated by ICT Division Senior Secretary N. M. Zeaul Alam as the special guest.
Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz was present as the guest of honour, says a press release.
Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Ms Sangita Ahmed was also present at the event, presided over by  Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director (Secretary) Office Ms. Hosne Ara Begum.
Also present on the occasion was Mr. A.N.M Safiqul Islam (Joint Secretary), Director (Finance and Administration), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Mrs. Shomi Kaiser, President, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Managing Director, Dhansiri Communication Limited jointly conducted the event.
Shomi Kaiser said:. With the leadership of the dreamer of digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the ecommerce is moving forward."
Meanwhile, more than two thousand women trainees have completed ICT-related training courses conducted by the supervision and financial assistance of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. These training courses will play a regulatory role in providing the necessary manpower to build a digital Bangladesh.
Intending to provide well-trained women entrepreneurs and develop them into self-reliant and professional manpower, the BHTPA has taken this timely initiative.
These training courses are conducted through various training institutes comprising Dhansiri Communication Limited. Certificates will be distributed among the trainees at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft