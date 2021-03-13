Foreign Minister sees women thriving in all sectors



Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP flanked among other by Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz, handing over certificate to a participant at a training course organized by BHTPA for women on the information and Communications Technology at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel, on Thursday last on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The Foreign Minister also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the women of the country have move forward and now thriving in every sector of the country.

Dr. Momen was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a training course organized by BHTPA for women on the information and Communications Technology at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel, on Thursday last on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The women participants were also given certificates on their role in e-commerce industry at the event also participated by ICT Division Senior Secretary N. M. Zeaul Alam as the special guest.

Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz was present as the guest of honour, says a press release.

Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Ms Sangita Ahmed was also present at the event, presided over by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director (Secretary) Office Ms. Hosne Ara Begum.

Also present on the occasion was Mr. A.N.M Safiqul Islam (Joint Secretary), Director (Finance and Administration), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Mrs. Shomi Kaiser, President, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Managing Director, Dhansiri Communication Limited jointly conducted the event.

Shomi Kaiser said:. With the leadership of the dreamer of digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the ecommerce is moving forward."

Meanwhile, more than two thousand women trainees have completed ICT-related training courses conducted by the supervision and financial assistance of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. These training courses will play a regulatory role in providing the necessary manpower to build a digital Bangladesh.

Intending to provide well-trained women entrepreneurs and develop them into self-reliant and professional manpower, the BHTPA has taken this timely initiative.

These training courses are conducted through various training institutes comprising Dhansiri Communication Limited. Certificates will be distributed among the trainees at the event.





