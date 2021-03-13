Video
Samsung brings budget-friendly Galaxy A12

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has introduced a new device in the A-series line-up with quad cameras and a robust 5,000mAh battery - Galaxy A12. The presale has started in Pickaboo, and it will continue until March 19, 2021, where customers can enjoy several benefits, says a press release.
The device is packed with quad cameras - 48MP as the primary sensor, 5MP with 120-degree ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth. The macro lens allows users to take stunning close-up pictures. Besides, the smartphone offers 10x zoom, letting people capture incredible shots from a distance.  
The front camera comes with an 8MP sensor to allow users to capture social media-worthy shots. The front sensor also supports Live Focus and HDR mode.
Galaxy A12 sports a 5,000mAh battery which can easily last for an entire day even with heavy usage like intense gaming, online classes, work, and meeting. Besides, the smartphone supports AI (Artificial Intelligence) game booster, which allows a smoother gaming experience. On top of it, the device comes with a 6.50-inch Infinity-V display with Dolby Atmos.
A Combination of the battery, display, and speakers make Galaxy A12 the perfect device for gamers and great content experiences. The smartphone runs on Samsung's One UI 2.5 and Android 10. The device has brilliant performance capability due to its powerful chipset of MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core.
Customers can enjoy various benefits when they purchase the handsets during the presale at Pickaboo. Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a discount of BDT 500, or they can avail of a 6-month EMI facility with zero percent interest. In addition, customers can enjoy cashback of BDT 500 if they pay through the bKash platform.  
Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available for BDT 14,999 can be ordered through https://pkbo.app/Galaxy-A12-4GB  


