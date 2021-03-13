

Daraz, RedX to create a better ecosystem for customers

The partnership will allow Daraz Bangladesh and RedX to enhance their services to customers nationwide and ensure smoother and faster delivery, says a press release.

During the event, Daraz announced the first ever 'Game Changer Award' to RedX for 2020-21.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, has presented the award to Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX.

The award is a recognition of the best performing logistics partner of Daraz Bangladesh, who has put an extra mile to help develop the entire ecosystem of the industry.

During the year 2020-21, RedX has been the fastest-growing logistics countrywide. The company has provided Daraz Bangladesh with the utmost support to deliver products in urban and rural areas during the General Holiday with excellent professional manners.

During the ceremony, Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, and Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX, have shared plans of developing strategic partnerships between the two companies.

Higher officials from both organizations have also attended the event.









Country's leading online marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#), has recently signed an agreement with RedX to strengthen the strategic relationship between the companies.The partnership will allow Daraz Bangladesh and RedX to enhance their services to customers nationwide and ensure smoother and faster delivery, says a press release.During the event, Daraz announced the first ever 'Game Changer Award' to RedX for 2020-21.Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, has presented the award to Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX.The award is a recognition of the best performing logistics partner of Daraz Bangladesh, who has put an extra mile to help develop the entire ecosystem of the industry.During the year 2020-21, RedX has been the fastest-growing logistics countrywide. The company has provided Daraz Bangladesh with the utmost support to deliver products in urban and rural areas during the General Holiday with excellent professional manners.During the ceremony, Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, and Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX, have shared plans of developing strategic partnerships between the two companies.Higher officials from both organizations have also attended the event.