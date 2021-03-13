Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz, RedX to create a better ecosystem for customers

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Daraz, RedX to create a better ecosystem for customers

Daraz, RedX to create a better ecosystem for customers

Country's leading online marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#), has recently signed an agreement with RedX to strengthen the strategic relationship between the companies.
The partnership will allow Daraz Bangladesh and RedX to enhance their services to customers nationwide and ensure smoother and faster delivery, says a press release.
During the event, Daraz announced the first ever 'Game Changer Award' to RedX for 2020-21.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, has presented the award to Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX.
The award is a recognition of the best performing logistics partner of Daraz Bangladesh, who has put an extra mile to help develop the entire ecosystem of the industry.
During the year 2020-21, RedX has been the fastest-growing logistics countrywide. The company has provided Daraz Bangladesh with the utmost support to deliver products in urban and rural areas during the General Holiday with excellent professional manners.
During the ceremony, Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, and Afeef Zaman, CEO, RedX, have shared plans of developing strategic partnerships between the two companies.
Higher officials from both organizations have also attended the event.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft