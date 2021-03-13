Venture Capital invests in CHHIP Food Ltd



Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University and Chairman, Daffodil Group jointly handing over the cheque of investment to Shyamal Chandra Sarker, Chairman, CHHIP Food Limited at the Lounge of Daffodil International University, recently.

The declaration of the investment and cheque hand over ceremony was held on recently at the Lounge of Daffodil International University, says a press release.

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University and Chairman, Daffodil Group handed over the cheque of investment amount to Bipul Chandra Roy, Managing Director, CHHIP Food Limited.

Md. Jahir Uddin, Managing Director (Acting), Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family, Dr. Mohamed Emran Hossain, COO, Daffodil Group, Shamol Chandra Sarker, Chairman, CHHIP Food Limited, Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited Team and other shareholders of CHHIP Food Limited were present during handing over the Cheque..

While hand over the Cheque of investment Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said, Bangladesh Venture Capital will always stand behind CHHIP Food Limited to take it in a new height.

Bipul Chandra Roy, said this investment will help it expand its operation and will act as a guardian specially to expand the market of fish oriented frozen food products. CHHIP Food Limited is the only company in Bangladesh which produces and markets frozen snacks items produced from fishes, he added.

CHHIP Food Limited is the pioneer of manufacturing fish made frozen foods in Bangladesh. Fish balls, fish fingers, fish nuggets, fish sausages, fish spring roll, samus and frozen paratha are the signature products that are Halal certified and BCSIR tested.

CHHIP Food Limited is aiming to expand their business all the country through their outlet with their own branding.









