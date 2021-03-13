Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar rises with Treasury yields

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dollar rises with Treasury yields

Dollar rises with Treasury yields

NEW YORK, March 13: The dollar rose on Friday following a fresh spike in Treasury yields as the prospect of economies emerging from year-long coronavirus lockdowns reignited inflation fears.
Market participants have grown wary in recent weeks that massive fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand could lead to a jump in inflation as expanding vaccination campaigns bring an end to lockdowns.
Data on Friday showed US producer prices (PPI) had their largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, though considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass the higher costs on to consumers.
The US economy is set to get a massive shot in the arm after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday and urged US states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.
A selloff in Treasuries overnight continued into the US session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a fresh one-year high of 1.6420 per cent, helped by optimism around US economic prospects.
The dollar was up 0.25 per cent at 91.668 against a basket of six major currencies, leaving it on track to end the week slightly lower.
The greenback hit an intraday high of 92.506 when yields surged on Tuesday, which was its strongest since November, but recorded three straight days of losses as yields stabilized.
 "Bond yields have been in a very strong uptrend and with the PPI numbers somewhat higher than consensus, that's contributing to the rise," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.
"That's widely positive for the dollar, as the greenback has been taking its cues from yields and these new highs are really encouraging more demand for the greenback, especially at a time when you have the ECB accelerating bond purchases and being a little bit more dovish," she said.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it would increase the pace of its money printing to prevent a rise in euro zone bond yields in support of the economic recovery.
Although the euro was down 0.3 per cent at $1.19505, it was set for a small weekly gain.
Traders will be looking to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week for any comments about rising yields.
They are also keen for any information on the upcoming expiry of the Fed's temporary easing of the "supplementary leverage ratio" (SLR), which seems to be part of the reason behind the sell-off in Treasuries, said Erik Bregar, director and head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada.
The SLR directs large banks to hold more capital against their assets. Last April, the Fed eased the rules by exempting certain investments, including Treasuries, from a key leverage calculation in an effort to improve market liquidity as the economy cratered due to coronavirus shutdowns. So far there has been no word from the Fed on a possible extension.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft