Govt. working relentlessly to improve railway services: Minister

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, said the present government has been working relentlessly to improve the quality of railway services to provide better passengers services and others.

HE was speaking as chief guest at a workshop in Rajshahi city to share views on developing new railway services.

He said the government in general and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in particular is very supportive to such plans and also sensible to ensure all amenities including water, sanitation and hygiene to railway passengers. Railway has therefore adopted diversified measures to meet those requirements.

He opened a daylong workshop titled "Horizontal Learning and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Model Railway Station and Overall Passengers Services Improvement" at Nanking Darbar Hall as chief guest on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Railway organized the workshop in association with WaterAid to discuss and devise ways and means how to provide hygienic toilets for passengers in railway compartments and stations.

Secretary to the Ministry of Railways Salim Reza, Additional Director General of Bangladesh Railways Sarder Shahadat Ali and Country Director of WaterAid Bangladesh Hasin Jahan also spoke. Director General of Bangladesh Railway Dhirendra Nath Mazumder was in the chair.

Minister Sujon asked all railway staff and employees to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to attain passengers' satisfaction.

He stressed the need for replicating the best practices to other railway stations to spread the quality railway services. "You have to improve services related to water, sanitation and hygiene learning from this workshop," he reminded the participants.

Listing railways various development projects the minister said they are targeted to transforming railway into a modern and time-befitting passenger service. He said in this connection that the government plans to recruit 10,000 to 15,000 railway employees and officers soon to upgrade railway services.

Around 100 persons including 50 station masters and railway staff joined the workshop. Earlier, Bangladesh Railway and WaterAid Bangladesh signed a deal for technical assistance to improve railways water, sanitation and hygiene services for the passengers.

WaterAid will build public toilets at rail stations and develop the management of public sanitation facilities to ensure improved services for passengers and general public at railway stations from February 2021 to January 2022.

Inclusive public toilets will be built outside the railway station to cater to the needs of women, men, children and persons with disability. The public toilets will have male and female chambers. Female chambers will have a female attendant, he said.







