India govt to sell 16.12pc stake in Tata Comm through OFS

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, March 13: The government will sell its entire stake in Tata Communications through an offer for sale and the rest to Tata Son's investment arm Panatone Finvest Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.
Currently, the government holds 26.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications, Panatone Finvest Ltd 34.8 per cent and Tata Sons 14.07 per cent, respectively.
"Tata Communications Ltd has today (Friday) signed an amendment agreement between the President of India, Panatone Finvest Ltd, Tata Sons Private Ltd and the company for sale of the entire shareholding in the company by the Government of India," Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) said in the BSE filing on Friday.
The government holds 7,44.46,885 equity shares of TCL, which, at last closing price of Rs 1,289.75 per unit, stands at a value of over Rs 9,601 crore.
"As an initial step, the government will sell up to 4,59,46,885 equity shares forming 16.12 per cent equity shareholding of the company through an offer-for-sale (OFS) through the stock exchange mechanism.
"Immediately after the OFS, the government shall sell the remaining equity shares held by it in the company to Panatone," the filing said.    -PTI


