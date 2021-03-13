ERD, UNDP sign deal to boost BD dev management

An agreement has been signed between the government and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday to jointly work on a titled 'Project Document of Knowledge for Development Management Phase-II in the city.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed the agreement. The project will cost $3.14 million, of which the government will contribute $0.09 million (approximately Tk. 76 lakhs) while the remaining $3.05 million (approximately Tk. 25.91 crore) will come as project assistance.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary, ERD and Dr. Nahid Rashid, additional secretary and wing chief (UN), Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, signed the document for their respective sides, said a press release on Saturday.

The main objectives of this project are to capacity building of ERD, especially in relation to its ability to undertake evidence-based decision-making and engage effectively at international arena to promote national development interests.

The project also aims to mobilize maximum external economic resources by way of developing a comprehensive external resource mobilization a strategy for exploring alternative sources of funding.

It also aims at enhancing ongoing source of funding and to create more sustainable partnership between government agencies and civil society.

Through this project, various activities will be initiated to take an institutional approach for capacity building and to ensure an enabling environment for evidence-based policy-making.

It will aims at strengthening the capacity of mobilizing maximum amount of external resources, to strengthen the involvement of Non-Resident Bangladeshis with the government in national development efforts and to effectively implement the ongoing activities of South-South and Triangular Co-operation, the press release said.

The project will play an effective role in accelerating research, knowledge management development, human development and external resource mobilization towards a sustainable graduation of Bangladesh from least developed country (LDC) status to a middle income country.

The project will also play a crucial role in implementing the goals of the 8th Five Year Plan and attaining SDGs targets.













