

Efforts on to bring 6 conglomerates to the bourses: BSEC Chief

Their annual turnover together is huge. One of the six companies alone has nearly $4 billion annual turnover, the chairman said.

"The company which has the $4 billion turnover has already contacted BSEC for offloading its share on the stock market," said Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islamat told the 'Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) Dialogue on Business and Economy' at the ERF office in the city.

He said many people think Bangladesh has not such big companies. But, the country has so many now which have $1 billion turnover in a year.

However, the chairman declined to publicly name those companies. He said currently, the stock market size of the country is over Tk5,00,000 crore; which was Tk3,50,000 crore only few months ago. It indicates a growing positive trend, the BSEC chairman said.

"We are expecting a major change in our stock markets within next two years as we have taken some bold steps to continue this positive trend in the markets," he said.

For instance, he said the BSEC has been working for revival of bond markets and also to enlist new bonds from home and abroad. He mentioned about the listing of Sukuk bond in the meantime.

Moreover, the BSEC is going to hold roadshow in Switzerland and Germany in June for attracting more bonds on the stock markets in Bangladesh.

It is receiving responses from other major global business regions like Australia, Toronto and in the UK for holding the road shows for attracting investors to Bangladesh stock market.

Replying to a query Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said the stock markets would turn vigorous soon to be able to trade in big amount of bond. At present the IT system of the stock exchanges is not so much capable to handle big transactions of bonds.

Regarding forgery in audit report by a section of listed companies, he said it has been working with other regulatory bodies like National Board of Revenue (NBR), Financial Reporting Council and other bodies for agreeing on accepting the unified audit reports.

Because many companies publish forged audit reports in connivance with a section of unscrupulous audit companies which give false earning per share, he said.

Regarding the role of stock market on generating capital for industrialization, he said the bourses should be the ground for long term financing instead of banks. Banks cannot give long term loans although such financing has been taking place in the country in absence of strong bourses.

In Bangladesh banks are financing for 25 years or more making most banks sick, he said.

The BSEC chairman said it has been investigating allegation of anomaly in the Padma Bank and the stock market regulatory body will take action as per the law if the allegations prove right.

Ms Sharmeen Rinvy, President of the ERF chaired the discussion and SM Rashidul Islam, ERF General Secretary moderated the event.



















