Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 10:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Bank to announce Tk 500 crore startup fund

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to form a Tk 500 crore refinanced startup fund to provide low-cost loans to budding entrepreneurs. Its guideline will be released soon, said a top official of the central bank familiar with the proceedings.
A board meeting of the central bank on Thursday gave go ahead with the proposal as it approved the proposal. Lenders would be able to get the fund from the central bank at a 0.5 per cent interest rate and will disburse the fund at a maximum of 4 per cent interest rate.  
Besides, the lenders also will have to form a similar matching fund from their own fund to strengthen the move, he added.
Anyone over the age of 21 will be able to get loans from the fund and he or she can borrow a maximum of Tk 1 crore for new and innovative ventures. The highest tenure for loans from the fund would be five years.
Loans can be taken only once for each venture, said another BB official involved in the formulation of the fund. The borrowers' educational qualification, technical experience, personal, social and group guarantee can be taken as collateral.
Such an initiative of the central bank will play a vital role in increasing employment, bankers said.  Small and medium entrepreneurs also welcomed in the central bank initiative.  
At the board meeting, presided over by BB Governor Fazle Kabir, the proposed People's Bank got another three months to meet the central bank's requirement for getting the final license.
In February 2019, the central bank had issued letters of intent to three banks: Bengal Commercial Bank, People's Bank and Citizen Bank.
Of them, Bengal Commercial Bank and Citizen Bank received final approval from the central bank but the People's Bank is yet to get it.  MA Kashem, an AL leader in the US, is the chairman of the proposed bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada posts January trade surplus as exports jump
S American airlines brace for flight cuts as virus on 2nd wave
US passenger airline traffic fell 63pc in Jan: USDOT
Siemens under pressure again over Australia mega coal mine
Turkey’s Erdogan unveils economic reform plan
US consumers’ inflation expectations ease
China denies mulling $1 billion fine on Alibaba
Banking Event


Latest News
Man held with Phensedyl, hemp in Jashore
No window for BPL this year
3 of a family hurt in Gazipur gas line blast
BRU teachers publish white paper on corruption of VC Kalimullah
Actor Farooque in stable condition
Swedish Development Cooperation minister in Dhaka
Big-scale change to take place in capital market within 2 yrs: Shibli
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Mamata's party
Noakhali man arrested after posting photo on FB holding gun
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Most Read News
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
2 musicians killed in Chattogram road accident
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft