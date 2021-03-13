Bangladesh Bank to announce Tk 500 crore startup fund

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to form a Tk 500 crore refinanced startup fund to provide low-cost loans to budding entrepreneurs. Its guideline will be released soon, said a top official of the central bank familiar with the proceedings.

A board meeting of the central bank on Thursday gave go ahead with the proposal as it approved the proposal. Lenders would be able to get the fund from the central bank at a 0.5 per cent interest rate and will disburse the fund at a maximum of 4 per cent interest rate.

Besides, the lenders also will have to form a similar matching fund from their own fund to strengthen the move, he added.

Anyone over the age of 21 will be able to get loans from the fund and he or she can borrow a maximum of Tk 1 crore for new and innovative ventures. The highest tenure for loans from the fund would be five years.

Loans can be taken only once for each venture, said another BB official involved in the formulation of the fund. The borrowers' educational qualification, technical experience, personal, social and group guarantee can be taken as collateral.

Such an initiative of the central bank will play a vital role in increasing employment, bankers said. Small and medium entrepreneurs also welcomed in the central bank initiative.

At the board meeting, presided over by BB Governor Fazle Kabir, the proposed People's Bank got another three months to meet the central bank's requirement for getting the final license.

In February 2019, the central bank had issued letters of intent to three banks: Bengal Commercial Bank, People's Bank and Citizen Bank.

Of them, Bengal Commercial Bank and Citizen Bank received final approval from the central bank but the People's Bank is yet to get it. MA Kashem, an AL leader in the US, is the chairman of the proposed bank.























