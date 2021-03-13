Video
IAFM to host workshop on film editing

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Staff Correspondent

International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) is going to arrange film editing workshop titled 'Master Class on Art and Craft of Film Editing' from March 18 as a part of its continuous film learning cycle. It will continue till April 2, read a press release.
Debkanta Chakrabarti, Pune Film Institute Alumni and Associate Professor of Film Editing and Direction Department at Annapurna College of Film and Media in Hyderabad, India will be the resource person to conduct the master class.
Mentionable, Chakrabarti edited 'Ekattorer Jishu', popular Bangla film on Liberation War of Bangladesh.
The Master Class featured with both aesthetical and practical aspects of editing. The two-week long workshop will be consisting with six classes layering on editing master techniques and governance of sound in editing.
Relevant presentations, notes, audio records and certificates will be provided to participants of the virtual workshop.


