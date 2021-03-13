Video
‘Katka Tragedy Day’ observed at Khulna University

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 13: Students, teachers and other staffs of Khulna University observed 'Katka Tragedy Day' on Saturday, commemorating the death of 11 students in 2004 at Katka Sea Beach in the Sundarban.
A mourning rally was brought out from Hadi Chattar at 10:00am that ended at Katka Memorial. Teachers, officials and students of different departments joined the rally and paid tributes at the memorial.
One minute of silence was observed commemorating the deceased and a short seminar was held later.
On March 13, 2004, nine students of Architecture Department of Khulna University and 2 of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) met watery grave in the Bay of Bengal near Katka sea beach in the Sundarban while they were taking bath during their excursion.


