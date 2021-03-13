Video
Worker dies in Bogura factory fire

Published : Sunday, 14 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BOGURA, Mar 13: A worker was charred to death in a fire that broke out at a mosquito coil factory at Shikarpur in Sadar upazila early on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Belal Hossain, 26, son of Majibor Rahman of Shahzadpur in Sirajganj district.
Bazlur Rashid, senior station officer of Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at the Shikarpur plant of One Mosquito Coil Company in the morning.
On information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained within a couple of hours.    -UNB


