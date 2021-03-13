Part of Fulbaria Supermarket grabbed by some Managing Committee men

Over 400 shops on the 6th and 7th floors of Fulbaria Supermarket-2 (City Plaza and Nagar Plaza) of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been grabbed by a section of members of the market committee.

Those members of the Executive Committee of the market have rented out the shops although no allocation has been given by the DSCC.

A segment of the committee is pocketing money by renting more than 400 shops on the 6th and 7th floors of the City Plaza and Nagar Plaza.

On December 2002, the DSCC demolished 911 illegal shops at City Plaza, Nagar Plaza and Zaker Plaza, which were built violating the main design of the supermarket.

The DSCC formed a committee comprising its engineering, revenue and property departments to rehabilitate the affected traders of the Fulbaria Supermarket-2.

The committee recommended allotting shops to the affected traders on the 6th and 7th floors of those markets.

DSCC Chief Estate Officer Rasel Sabrin, told the Daily Observer that the committee had recommended allotting shops to those who had deposited money at the DSCC's Revenue Department through temporary allotments of the shops.

"DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh accepted our recommendation and directed us to list the actual affected traders. In this regard our work is going on," DSCC State Chief added.

Israfil Hossain, an affected trader of Nagar Plaza, told this correspondent, "I bought a shop three years ago for Tk7 lakh and started the business. I used to pay regular rent to the market owners association."

"But the eviction campaign pulled down my shop. The city corporation has promised to provide us with shops on the 6th and 7th floors but it is not doing so. Rather the shops are being rented out for an advance payment of Tk 1 lakh." Israfil Hossain complained.

According to the DSCC source, a few years ago, DSCC issued a notice for allotment of shops on the 6th and 7th floors of Nagar Plaza and City Plaza. According to the notification, the 35 of the interested people deposited money at the DSCC Revenue Department.

Later many people withdrew their money as it was buying time to allocate the shops. At present on the 6th and 7th floors of the City and Nagar Plaza no shops have been allotted to anyone.

However, Nagar Plaza Vice President Masudur Rahman said, "We have not rented any shops. On the ground floor of the market, those whose shops were demolished were given the opportunity to store their goods there," he added.

Masudur Rahman further said, "If money has been taken from any trader as rent, then Delwar Hossain, the President of our Fulbaria Market-2, can say that. No one paid me any money for the 6th and 7th floor shops of the market."

In this regard an affected businessman, who did not want to be named, said, "I used to pay a rent for a shop on the 3rd floor. At that time the rent of my shop was Tk 3 thousand. But after the evection programme shop owner increased our rent to Tk 10 thousand. Therefore, I have rented a shop on the 6th floor for an advance of Tk 1 lakh and a rent of Tk 5,000."







