CPA mulls building one of three terminal jetties of Bay Terminal

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is mulling over a plan to build one out of the three terminal jetties of the Bay Terminal.

Two other terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

In this connection, a high- powered meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday last. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister's Adviser, Chief Executive of the PPP, Railway Secretary and the Chairman of the CPA.

The meeting decided to build one terminal by the CPA of the three terminals of the Bay Terminal, the biggest project of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram.

The meeting further decided to construct two other terminals under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

The meeting also decided to speed up the construction work of the Bay Terminal.

According to insiders of the meeting, the appointment of the consultant of the contractor for the construction and the operator is expected to be finalised as early as possible.

Several foreign firms have already shown interest in the construction and operation of the project under the PPP.

Of them, the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Meanwhile, the CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal.

The CPA sources said, 'Sellhorn' of Germany has been selected by the Board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval. With the approval of the Ministry, Sellhorn is expected to be appointed as consultant. Then the CPA will finally approve the appointment of the firm as a consultant for the Bay terminal.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of the Bay Terminal.

After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.

The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026.





