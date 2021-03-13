Arms supplied from Feni: Sleuths

Foreign-made and local arms were supplied from Feni to one of the groups that clashed at Basurhat in Noakhali's Companiganj, according to a source in an intelligence agency.

The clash took place between the supporters of Quader Mirza, Mayor of Bashurhat and former Companiganj Upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal on March 9.

Quader Mirza is the younger brother of Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

A source of an intelligence agency told the Daily Observer on Friday that several foreign-made and local arms were used during the clash between the two groups.

A mayor and an upazila chairman from Feni supplied those foreign-made and local arms at the behest of an influential ruling party leader of Feni.

The clash between the supporters of Quader Mirza and former Upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal left one person dead and more than 30 others injured on March 9.

Police are trying to locate the sources of those arms during the clash.

Police on Friday claimed that everything was now normal at Basurhat following the presence of a large contingent of law enforcing agencies.

A court in Noakhali on Friday ordered to send former Companiganj upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal to jail, rejecting his bail petition. Noakhali Judicial Magistrate Shoyeb Uddin Khan passed the order around 1:00pm.

Detectives arrested Badal, a supporter of Obidul Quader, on Thursday afternoon, said Noakhali Detective Branch (DB) OC Hossain Ahmed. He said Badal was also shown arrested in four cases including two violence cases. Badal was shown arrested for launching an attack, damaging property and opening fire.

On February 19, journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir received bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups at Basurhat. He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later on March 9, supporters of Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal clashed at Basurhat that left a man dead.

Armed clashes between the two sides broke out again on the Basurhat municipality premises. Jubo League activist Alauddin, 32, was shot and killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, Emdad Hossain alias Raju, the younger brother of Alauddin who was killed in clashes on Tuesday, went to the police station at around 8:30pm Thursday night with a written complaint, naming Quader Mirza as the main accused.

However, Emdad Hossain said, police did not record his complaint telling him to drop Quader Mirza's name as an accused and saying there were other discrepancies in the complaint.







