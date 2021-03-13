Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China approves plan to build dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BEIJING, Mar 12: China's parliament on Thursday adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan, the mega blueprint containing billions of dollars worth of projects, including the controversial hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to the Arunachal Pradesh border over which India has raised concerns.
The National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature with over 2,000 members mostly drawn from the ruling Communist Party, adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, on the last day of its six-day session on Thursday, official media reported.
Attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior leaders, the NPC approved a development blueprint which contains 60 proposals for speeding up China's development. It was passed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) last year.
The 14th Five-Year plan included building the dam on the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river over which India and Bangladesh, the riparian states, have raised concerns. China has downplayed such anxieties
saying it would keep their interests in mind.
As a lower riparian State with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the Indian government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream States are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.
Che Dalha, deputy Communist Party chief of the Tibet Autonomous Region, said during the NPC session that authorities there should "strive to begin construction (of the dam) this year".
"Comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessments for the project should be approved as soon as possible," he said last Saturday on the sidelines of the NPC session, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted a press release from the provincial government in Tibet.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Part of Fulbaria Supermarket grabbed by some Managing Committee men
UN chief warns of risk of famine
CPA mulls building one of three terminal jetties of Bay Terminal
Nagpur returns to lockdown amid Covid surge
Arms supplied from Feni: Sleuths
China approves plan to build dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet
WHO panel looking into Oxford vaccine issues


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft