Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:41 AM
Home Front Page

Covid-19 cases continue to rise

13 die, 1,066 infected in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The country is seeing a continuous rise in the number of daily Covid-19 infections as it recorded 1,066 fresh cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday.
With the new cases, the number of Covid-19 infected patients in the country stands at 555,222, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country witnessed 13 more deaths from novel coronavirus during the period, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,515,
Besides, 1,252 people were recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. So far,     509,172 patients - 91.71per cent - have made full recovery across the country, the release said.
A total of 16,111 samples were tested at 219 authorized labs -- government and private -- across the country in the last 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 6.62 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.12 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
Of the 13 deceased - 12 were men and one was woman. Of them, nine died in Dhaka Division, three in Chittagong and one in Barisal divisions.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
Since the beginning, 4,767 people have died in Dhaka Division, 1,574 in Chittagong, 481 in Rajshahi, 563 in Khulna, 258 in Barisal, 311 in Sylhet, 364 in Rangpur, and 197 in Mymensingh divisions.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,643,712 lives and infected as many as 119,207,974 people across the world till Friday, according to worldometer.
As many as 94,797,065 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


