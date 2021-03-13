Video
Khasru, Qajal leading in SCBA polls

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The counting of votes in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election for 2021-2022 continued on Friday night.
Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker and presidium member of Awami League, nominated by Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, was leading in president post while incumbent secretary
Ruhul Quddus Qazal of BNP-led panel was leading as Secretary.
When this report was filed at 10:30pm, 4000 votes were counted out of total of 5496 cast.
The SCBA polls started at 10:00am on Wednesday and concluded at 5:00pm on Thursday at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka
The vote counting  started after 5:30pm on Friday.
A seven-member sub-committee, led by former Justice AFM Abdur Rahman, conducted the election.
Four separate panels, Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (white), BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue), rebel panel of BNP backed lawyers with the same name, and leftist backed red panel, took part in the elections.
Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker and presidium member of Awami League and Adv Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel has nominated Adv Md Fazlur Rahman and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, the incumbent secretary of the SCBA, as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.


