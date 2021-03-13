Govt may review decision to reopen educational instts

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the decision to reopen the educational institutions may be reviewed if the Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the country.

"We are observing the situation. We put top priority on the health of the teachers, students, employees and parents. The date of reopening the educational institutions may be deferred if the coronavirus cases continue to rise," she said.

The Education Minister made the remarks in response to reporters' queries on the premises of the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday.

She attended a press conference held at the institute on the 10-day celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

"We will review the decision to reopen the educational institutions following the National Advisory Committee's advice if coronavirus cases continue to rise," she said.

The government on February 27 announced that all primary, secondary, and higher secondary educational institutions would reopen on March 30.

The Directorate of Primary Education and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in late January sent school reopening guidelines, asking all primary and high schools to be ready for reopening the institutions by February 4.

The guidelines said students, teachers, staffers, and others concerned must wear masks in schools.

Only two students would be allowed to sit on each bench, maintaining three feet of physical distance, said the DPE guideline.

On March 17 last year, the government closed all educational institutions aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus. The closure led to cancellation of examinations and left academic calendars in disarray.

Educational activities of around four crore students were being hampered due to the coronavirus crisis.

The government started TV education for primary and secondary students so that students could make up some of the losses.

The authorities of many schools, colleges and universities also started online classes but most students could not access these regularly due to the lack of digital devices or internet facilities.

The pandemic led to the cancellation of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, originally slated for April 1, 2020.

The government also cancelled last year's Primary Education Completion, Junior School Certificate and their equivalent examinations due to the pandemic.

Primary and secondary students were given auto promotion to the next grade without any annual examinations.

Meanwhile, the country is seeing a continuous rise in the number of daily Covid-19 infection.

Thirteen more deaths from the deadly virus were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday. With the 13, the death toll from the deadly virus now stands at 8,515, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,066 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the number of cases in the country to 555,222, the release added.





