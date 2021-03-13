Ten-day spl programmes of Mujib Borsho announced

A 10-day special programme for celebrating the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence will be organized at the National Parade Square from March 17.March.

In the existing Covid-19 situation, following the hygiene rules, local and foreign guests will participate in these events. Chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury told this at a press briefing held at the International Mother Language Institute

auditorium Friday afternoon.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said that all preparations have been made to organize a ten-day programme.

The programme will pay homage to Bangabandhu every day through separate themed discussions, cultural programmes, audio-visual and other special presentations. The themes of the ten-day programme are different.

The program will be attended by President Mohammad Abdul Hamid on March 17, March 22 and March 26 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, March 19, March 22, March 24 and March 26.

The schedule of the foreign heads of state and government is as follows: President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on March 17, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on March 19, President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari on March 22, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on March 24, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on March 26 will be present at the event physically.

The five-day event will be attended by a limited number of 500 invited guests following the health rules. In addition, the five-day programme will feature speeches by heads of state, heads of government, heads of international organizations and key figures. The daily program will be broadcast live on television channels, online media and social media nationally and internationally.

Welcome speech from President of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will be delivered on March 17 beginning day of the Event.

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on 18th March, the Secretary General of the OIC Dr. Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimin on 20th March, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga on 22nd March, Honorable Pope Francis on 24th March, Chung Su-Kuen, Prime Minister of South Korea on 25th March and Osamu Hayakawason of Takashi Hayakawa,a close friend of Bangladesh.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said that the programme on March 17, March 19, March 22, March 24 and March 26, 2021 will start at 4:30 pm and will end at 8:00 pm.

Other days' programs will start at 5:16 pm and end at 8:00 pm. There will be a 30-minute break in the daily program from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

At the press briefing, among others, the President of the National Implementation Committee, National Professor Rafiqul Islam, Education Minister Dipu Moni, MP, Former Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP, Secretary to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Md. Mahbub Hossain, Information Ministry Secretary Khwaja Mia, Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarkar, National Press Club President Farida Yasmin and officials from the National Implementation Committee office were present.





