Polls will be held in due time: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the next parliamentary elections will be held in due time following the constitution and BNP has no need to place any demand centering the polls.

He said this at a regular press briefing at his official residence on parliament premises in the city.

Referring to BNP's demand for holding polls under a non-party and neutral government, Quader recalled that once BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had commented that "none is neutral except insane and children and the concept of caretaker government is absurd."

He said: "The polls will be held in due time following the constitution."

Quader said Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has the courage to accept the people's verdict in polls. The AL general secretary said the BNP's workers are now annoyed with their leaders. -BSS