Krishak Dal committee likely next week



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing the National Conference of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at Mohanagar Natya Mancha in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

However, a member of the BNP's standing committee told the Daily Observer that it would be possible to announce the full committee of the organization within the next week.

The inaugural function of the 4th National Conference of the Nationalist Krishak Dal was held at Mahanagar Natyamanche in Gulistan.

The party Secretary General Fakhrul Isalm Alamgir announced the dissolution of the Jatiya Krishak Dal's 153-member convening committee at the function.

In the afternoon, members of the party's standing committee met at the BNP's Gulshan office to elect the leadership of the Jatiya Krishak Dal. The meeting continued till the writing of this report.

A member of the BNP standing committee told the Daily Observer that discussions were underway among the leaders. "Although it is not possible to announce the full committee today, it will be possible to announce the committee within the next one week," he said.

The national conference of Krishak Dal was held after 22 years. The last conference was held on May 16 in 1998.

BNP General Secretary and convener Shamsuzzaman Dudu inaugurated the conference.











