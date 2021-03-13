Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Krishak Dal committee likely next week

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing the National Conference of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at Mohanagar Natya Mancha in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing the National Conference of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at Mohanagar Natya Mancha in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

The BNP could not announce the full committee of the Jatiya Krishak Dal on Friday.
However, a member of the BNP's standing committee told the Daily Observer that it would be possible to announce the full committee of the organization within the next week.
The inaugural function of the 4th National Conference of the Nationalist Krishak Dal was held at Mahanagar Natyamanche in Gulistan.
The party Secretary General Fakhrul Isalm Alamgir announced the dissolution of the Jatiya Krishak Dal's 153-member convening committee at the function.
In the afternoon, members of the party's standing committee met at the BNP's Gulshan office to elect the leadership of the Jatiya Krishak Dal. The meeting continued till the writing of this report.
A member of the BNP standing committee told the Daily Observer that discussions were underway among the leaders. "Although it is not possible to announce the full committee today, it will be possible to announce the committee within the next one week," he said.
The national conference of Krishak Dal was held after 22 years. The last conference was held on May 16 in 1998.
BNP General Secretary and convener Shamsuzzaman Dudu inaugurated the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank under SEC scanner
Bangladesh shipbreakers win right to sue UK owners in landmark ruling
Krishak Dal committee likely next week
Information Minister hands over National Film Award and Life-time Achievement Award to artistes
Case filed over Cumilla bus fire
Court allows cops to quiz actress Sorna at jail gate
AL joint meeting today
Thrust on concerted efforts to protect St Martin’s Island


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft