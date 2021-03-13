Video
Home Back Page

Allegation Of Fraud

Court allows cops to quiz actress Sorna at jail gate

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Friday ordered police to quiz model and actress Romana Islam Sorna at the jail gate in a case filed for swindling around Tk 2 crore from an expatriate alluring him with marriage proposal.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the order as Inspector Dulal Hossain of Mohammadpur Police, also Investigation Officer(IO) of the case,  produced  Romana and two others before the court with a  prayer to quiz them under police custody and the IO prayed to the court to allow a five day remand each.
Two other accused are Sorna's  mother  Ashrafi Islam Shelly (60) and her son Annafi Yousof (19).
Accused lawyers Advocate Syed Mohammad Akram Hossain and Advocate Abul Basher submitted before the court to reject the remand plea. Mohammadpur Police arrested  the actress Romana , her mother Shelly  and her son Annafi  from  a  residence  in  Lalmatia area on Thursday evening .
The expatriate filed the case on charge of swindling around Tk 2 crore from the KSA  expatriate enticing him to marry.
He said a Saudi expatriate on Thursday filed a case against Romana Sorna with Mohammadpur Police Station.
In the lawsuit, he accused her of deceiving and swindling around  Tk 2 crore from him on different occasions showing various excuses, the police official added.


