AL joint meeting today

A joint meeting of ruling Awami League's Parliamentary Board and Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence at around 10:30am today (Saturday).

AL President and Parliamentary Board and Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, a party press release said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all to attend the meeting within the stipulated time by maintaining health rules.

















