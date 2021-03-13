|
AL joint meeting today
Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 68
A joint meeting of ruling Awami League's Parliamentary Board and Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board will be held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence at around 10:30am today (Saturday).
AL President and Parliamentary Board and Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, a party press release said.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all to attend the meeting within the stipulated time by maintaining health rules.