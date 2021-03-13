Thrust on concerted efforts to protect St Martin’s Island

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that the government is doing everything possible to protect St. Martin's Island, the only coral island in the country.

In order to create awareness among the people, various awareness programmes are being implemented including regular publication of mass notices in newspapers.

It is difficult to protect the environment and biodiversity of St. Martin's Island without the sincere cooperation of the people. Therefore, I seek the sincere cooperation of all concerned in complying with the government's restrictions in protecting this unique island of the country. The Minister made the call at a special exchange of views meeting at the St. Martin's Marine Park Center on Friday (March 12th) to decide what to do to protect St. Martin.

Ziaul Hasan NDC, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, AKM Rafique Ahammed, Director General, Department of Environment; Solaiman Haider, Director of the project 'Development, Management and Conservation of Biodiversity through Environmental Management on St. Martin's Island', Md. Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner, Cox's Bazar

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvez Chowdhury, Chairman of St. Martin's Union Parishad Nur Ahmed, representatives of various law enforcement agencies including Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Police, Tourist Police were present at the meeting.

At the call of the Minister of Environment, all those present at the meeting expressed their firm commitment to work from their respective positions to protect the island.

The people's representative present requested to take disciplinary action against the violators of government restrictions through a mobile court if necessary to protect the St. Martin's Island.

Environment Minister Md. Shahab Uddin inspected various activities being implemented by the Department of Environment to protect the biodiversity of St. Martin's Island. During this time he released turtle cubs on the island and planted a coconut sapling.







