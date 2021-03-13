Video
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

30 Nigeria students abducted

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KADUNA,  Mar 12: Gunmen in northwest Nigeria kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, three students said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December.
The Federal College of Forestry Mechanization sits on the outskirts of Kaduna city, capital of Kaduna state, in a region roamed by armed gangs, who often travel on motorcycles. Kaduna state's security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack but did not say how many students had been taken.
Sani Danjuma, a student at the college, said those abducted were all female students, but authorities were unable to confirm this. Other students said some of the young women had managed to escape during the attack.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

