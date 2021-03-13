Pakistan blocks TikTok

PESHAWAR, Mar 12: Pakistan has blocked video sharing app TikTok for a second time, after a court ordered the platform shut down over "unethical and immoral content".

Wildly popular among young Pakistanis, the Chinese-owned app was briefly banned last year on the same grounds by the ultra conservative Islamic country's telecommunications agency.

"Pakistan Telecom Authority(PTA) has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok app," it said Thursday following the court order earlier in the day.

The app has previously been blamed by one of Prime Minister Imran Khan's advisers for promoting the "exploitation, objectification & sexualization" of young girls. -AFP



