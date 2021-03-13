UK economy sinks as Brexit slams trade 40pc in January

LONDON, Mar 12: Britain's economy hit reverse in January on renewed coronavirus curbs while the nation's post-Brexit EU goods exports suffered a record collapse, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank 2.9 percent after 1.2-percent growth in December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, with heavy falls in services, production and manufacturing on Covid-19 restrictions.

"The economy took a notable hit in January with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

"Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April, with car manufacturing falling significantly," he said, adding that the health sector was boosted by Covid testing and vaccines.

The export of goods to the EU tanked by 41 percent to £5.6 billion ($7.8 billion, 6.5 billion euros) in January from December, in the first month since Britain's final Brexit divorce.

The value of EU goods imported into Britain also sank, by a record 29 percent or £6.6 billion.

However, the British government described the performance as "inevitable" due to various factors, adding that freight levels have since returned to normal.

"A unique combination of factors, including stockpiling last year, Covid lockdowns across Europe, and businesses adjusting to our new trading relationship, made it inevitable that exports to the EU would be lower this January than last," said a government spokesperson. -AFP



















