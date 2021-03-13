Video
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:39 AM
Home Foreign News

Russia backs plans for Afghan interim rule with Taliban

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MOSCOW, Mar 12: Russia said Friday it backed the Taliban's integration into a future interim government in Afghanistan, as global powers ramped up efforts to secure a peace deal and end decades of war.
The foreign ministry's comments come as a May deadline looms for the United States to end its two-decade military involvement in the ravaged country.
Washington has encouraged the Afghan leadership to work towards establishing an "inclusive" government and proposed talks with the Taliban to secure a peace accord.
"The formation of an interim inclusive administration would be a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters ahead of talks next week in Moscow.
But she added that the decision should be made "by the Afghans themselves and should be resolved during negotiations on national reconciliation".
US President Joe Biden is wrapping up a review on whether to stick to an agreement with the Taliban negotiated by his predecessor Donald Trump who wanted to pull out the final US troops from Afghanistan by May.
The so-called Doha Accord signed in the Qatari capital last year underscored Trump's desire to end long-running US military involvement.
But the Biden administration has signalled that it wants to take a hard look at Trump's deal and its repercussions for Afghanistan and regional stability.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a letter to Afghan leaders encouraging them to consider a "new, inclusive government."
He also proposed that talks take place within weeks in Turkey to seal a comprehensive peace deal with the Taliban.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut said Friday that Ankara was ready to host such a meeting in April.
"Both the Taliban and the negotiation delegation, meaning the government side, had asked us to host such a meeting before," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying.
"We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar," he added in reference to a separate rounds of talks staged in Doha.    -AFP


