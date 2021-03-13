Video
Home Foreign News

India, China to maintain stability at ground level

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
TRIPTI NATH

India and China will continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident while finding a mutually acceptable solution for complete and expeditious disengagement from all friction points. This understanding was reached today (Friday) at the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.
A Press release issued by India's Foreign Ministry on Friday stated that the two sides agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas.
While agreeing to maintain close communication and dialogue through diplomatic and military channels, India and China agreed that this would enable them look at border de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
In their discussions, the Indian delegation led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from India's Foreign Ministry and the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "They agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues."
Representatives on both sides agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September last year and their phone conversation last month, should continue to guide the work of the two sides.












« PreviousNext »

