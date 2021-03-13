Video
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:39 AM
Home Foreign News

UN fears ‘crimes against humanity’

UK tells citizens to quit Myanmar, Suu Kyi lawyer denies graft

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

YANGON, Mar 12: Myanmar's military is likely committing "crimes against humanity" in its attempt to stay in power, a UN expert said Thursday, as the junta claimed that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of cash and gold.
At least 70 people have reportedly been "murdered" since the February 1 coup, said Thomas Andrews, the UN's top expert on rights in Myanmar.
The country is "controlled by a murderous, illegal regime" that was likely committing "crimes against humanity," Andrews told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
These crimes likely include "acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture" carried out with "the knowledge of senior leadership", including junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Andrews said.
While stressing that such offences can only be determined in a court of law, he said there was clear evidence that the junta's crimes were "widespread" and part of a "coordinated campaign".
Diplomatic pressure has been building on the generals, who have tried to quell daily protests by force.
The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the junta's crackdown, which has seen more than 2,000 arrested, with even traditional Myanmar ally China calling for "de-escalation" and dialogue.
Meanwhile, Britain on Friday advised its citizens to flee Myanmar, as ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer rejected junta corruption claims against her as 'groundless'.
The military authorities are cracking down with increasing severity on daily protests against their February 1 coup, with at least 70 people killed according to the UN's top rights expert on the     country.
The turmoil prompted Britain, the former colonial ruler, to urge its citizens to get out if they could, warning that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the British foreign ministry said.
The military -- which has defended its takeover by citing alleged voting irregularities in November elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party -- held a rare news conference on Thursday accusing her of corruption.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the detained chief minister of Yangon admitted giving Suu Kyi $600,000 in cash, along with more than 11 kilograms ($680,000 worth) of gold.    -AFP


