SICS ground-2 work boosted with grass seeding in pitch

The progress of ground-2 of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) further boosted after seeding the grass in the pitch.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza inaugurated the process on Friday while BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, BOA vice-president Bashir Al Mamun and others were present.

BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury informed that the grass was brought up from India and an improved version of the grass that was planted to prepare the wicker of SICS ground-1.

"The ground-1 wicket has earned the plaudits worldwide and the local and foreign players also praised the ground and the wicket," the BCB official said.

"The grass is the improved version, which was brought up from India but it is suitable for Bangladesh's climate and weather. We just want to make a world class wicket too," he added. -BSS























