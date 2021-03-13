Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Emerging team wraps up one-day series in style

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Bangladesh Emerging Team celebrating their win against visiting Irelands Wolves in the fourth match of a five-match one-day series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Emerging Team celebrating their win against visiting Irelands Wolves in the fourth match of a five-match one-day series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: BCB

Fast bowler Sumon Khan claimed 4-31 as Bangladesh Emerging Team sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over visiting Irelands Wolves in the fourth match of a five-match one-day series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
By virtue of this victory, Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead with the first match being called off after an Irish player Ruhan Pretorious returned Covid-19 positive in review result.
The last and fifth match of the series, which turned out to be dead-rubber is on Sunday at the same venue.
The Emerging Team won the second game by four wickets and the third by six wickets before they also secured an innings and 23-run victory in the lone four-dayer game.
Sumon's four-for however shot Ireland Wolves out for 182 in 46.2 overs after the visitors were sent to bat first. The home side overhauled the target with ease, making 186-2 in 41.3 overs.
Even though they found them in precarious position by being reduced to 10-2 in fourth over in pursuit of the chase, Bangladesh made the things easier for them thanks to Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Towhid Hridoy.
The duo put on a 176-run partnership in an undefeated third wicket stand to sail the side home without further hiccup. Joy was unbeaten on 80 off 135, hitting eight fours. Hridoy was more fluent as he hammered 88 off 97, sending the ball across the rope for nine times.
Earlier, Sumon's bowling was complemented by Mukidul Islam, captain Saif Hasan and Rakibul Hasan, who all took two wickets.
Mark Adair was the highest-scorer for the Ireland Wolves with 40. Ruhan Pretorious made 35 while Graham Hume was not out on 29.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourinho expects 'master' Kane to be fit to face Arsenal
Top-four, relegation battles take centre stage as ManC close on title
Federer withdraws from Dubai after Qatar exit
Liverpool 'switch off' domestic woes to ease into Champions League last eight
Messi, Ronaldo gone from Champions League but the absence of fans hurts most
Milan grab Europa League last 16 edge at United as Tottenham, Arsenal shine
Raj becomes first Indian woman past 10,000 runs
Brathwaite replaces Holder as Windies Test Captain


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft