

Sri Lanka heroes to celebrate Silver Jubilee of the 1996 World Cup victory

On March 17, 1996, Sri Lankan team, under the captaincy of Arjuna Ranatunga won the 50-over Wills Cup final against Australia, led by Mark Waugh. The D/N final was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"This event is to celebrate Sri Lanka's World Cup victory in 1996. Most of the members of the victorious team with their families and dignitaries will take part in this event", Zia Ul Hassan the TV show and the Event Director, speaking exclusively over the telephone said.

"Asanka Gurusinha (Covid protocol) and Pramodya Wickramasinghe (he is in the West Indies on national duty as a tour selector) are unavailable. We have also invited the coach (Dav Whatmore) and the then physio Alex Kontouris but their participation is in doubt".

"All former captains and ex-administrators are invited for the function. Sri Lanka's first Test captain Bandula Warnapura and the former board president Ana Punchihewa will be among the speakers", the Event Director added.

"The invitees and guests will be able to chat with the legends. share experience and the winners will motivate the young ones. Auctions of cricket merchandise like signed bats, cricket shirts, signed balls, caps etc.will also be held. Some special moments are already on sale", Zia added.



The event will take place at Grand BallRoom-Shangri La, Colombo.







