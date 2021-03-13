Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Blue wins gold in maiden cricket event of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh Blue Team celebrating after being champion of the Bangabandhu ninth Bangladesh Games women's cricket discipline at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Blue Team celebrating after being champion of the Bangabandhu ninth Bangladesh Games women's cricket discipline at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Blue came up with yet another stellar performance as they romped to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh Green in the final of the Bangabandhu ninth Bangladesh Games women's cricket discipline at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
In doing so, they created a history by becoming the champions of Bangladesh Games in which cricket was introduced for the first time.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza distributed the medals as the chief guest. BOA vice-president Bashir Al Mamum, BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sylhet District Sports Association's general secretary Mahiuddin Ahmed Selim were present as special guest.
The BCB formed three teams with the players of Bangladesh national women's team and Under-19 team to take part in the maiden cricket event. While Blue won the gold, Green, the runners-up acquired silver and Red, the other team of the event obtained bronze.
"The medal for the cricket discipline was distributed already," Bashir Al Mamun told the BSS. "Everything like the design of the medal, the number of players for cricket discipline was planned one year ago. Just the format was T20 but it was turned out to be 50-over format as Bangladesh women will play a one-day series against South Africa later this month."
Blue indeed stayed unbeaten on their way to clinch the gold. Bangladesh Blue won the first game against Bangladesh Red by 10 wickets thanks to left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna's 6-14 while they came on top over Green in the second game, crushing them by nine wickets with off-spinner Mumta Hena claiming 4-22.
Green moved to the final, beating Red by six wickets and looked determined to take the revenge of their group phase defeat in the big game against Blue.
However, that was not to be as Blue came up with excellent bowling performance for one last time in the most crucial game.
Pacer Jahanara Alam (3-15) and Mumta Hena (3-15) snapped up three wickets apiece to help Blue bundle Green out for 72 runs in 35.6 overs. Their batters then toiled little to reach the target with 74-2 in 18.2 overs.
Opener Shamima Sultana was the highest-scorer with 31 while Fargana Haque made 28 not out.
Blue though lost their opener Murshida Khatun (9) cheaply, the second wicket partnership between Shamima and Fargana took the side on the verge of the victory.
Earlier, being sent to bat first, only two batters of Green could reach the double digit figure. Rumana Ahmed made the highest 14 while opener Sanjida Islam scored 12.
Shamim Sultana for her 31 runs in bowling paradise was adjudged player of the final.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourinho expects 'master' Kane to be fit to face Arsenal
Top-four, relegation battles take centre stage as ManC close on title
Federer withdraws from Dubai after Qatar exit
Liverpool 'switch off' domestic woes to ease into Champions League last eight
Messi, Ronaldo gone from Champions League but the absence of fans hurts most
Milan grab Europa League last 16 edge at United as Tottenham, Arsenal shine
Raj becomes first Indian woman past 10,000 runs
Brathwaite replaces Holder as Windies Test Captain


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft