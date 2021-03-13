Video
Teen hacked to death in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: A teenager was allegedly hacked to death in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Kawsar, 16, son of Md Kamal.
Sub-Inspector Md Mubin of Halishahar Police Station, said that some miscreants attacked Kawsar with a sharp weapon around 9 pm on Thursday.
A severely wounded Kawsar was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment two hours later, the official said.
A suspect, named Shahid, has been arrested in connection with the murder, he added.    -UNB



