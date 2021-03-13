US Ambassador joins student leadership workshop in Rajshahi

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Rajshahi Additional Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Sujayet Islam joined a 'Student Leadership Development Workshop' held in Rajshahi.

Some 30 students from Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Rajshahi College, and five police officers of Rajshahi Metropolitan joined the opening ceremony of this year's Student Leadership Development Workshop on Thursday.

Since 2016, the United States Department of Defense and Department of Justice utilised this programme to enhance student-police engagements through leadership development focused on countering violent extremism, mentorship, community policing, and tolerance.

A series of five seminars involved over 150 Rajshahi students and 25 police officers, promoting the US Embassy's whole government efforts to counter violent extremism. -UNB











