Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:37 AM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Asit Karmakar Sujon

Asit Karmakar Sujon

Asit Karmakar Sujon, a challenging culinary artiste . He has completed his masters in marketing. Cooking has been his outside interest since childhood. He has explored his hobby from the popular cooking reality show Shera Radhuni 1422. His target is to come forward with the traditional and extinct food and represent his country to the world.








Cabbage Mashala

Ingredients:
Small head green cabbage1/2
Cored and sliced (about 12-14 ounces)
Potatoes1 cup
Diced into 1/2" cubes
Mustard oil1 tbsp
Cumin seeds1 tsp
Mustard seeds1 tsp
Ginger paste1 tsp
Turmeric  powder 1/2 tsp
Ground coriander1 tsp
Diced fresh tomatoes1/2 cup
Salt 1/4 tsp
Chopped cilantro 1/4 cup
Salt and pepper to taste

Methods:
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over a medium heat.
2. Add the cumin and mustard seeds and cook for 1-2 minutes.
3. Add the onions, stir well to combine, and cook for a further 2 minutes.
4. Stir in the, ginger paste, turmeric powder, coriander and cook for 1 minute.
5. Add the potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, ¼ tsp salt, and ¼ cup water.
6. Stir well, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 30 - 35 minutes.
7. Check it every now and then to make sure it is not sticking.
8. If it is, add 1tbsp water.
9. Once cooked, remove from the heat, stir in the cilantro, and add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.


Chicken Kosha  
Ingredients
Chicken- 1 kg
Garlic paste-  3/4 tsp
Onion- 4 medium sized (thinly sliced)
Tomato- 1 big sized (roughly chopped)
Bay leaf- 1
Whole dry red chili- 1-2
Black peppercorn powder- ¾ tsp
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 1 cup
Green chilies- 6-7 stilted (adjust as per your tolerance)
Kashmiri Mirch Powder- 1 tsp
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder- 1/4 tsp,
Ginger paste- 1 tsp
Cumin powder- 1 tsp,
Coriander powder- 1 tbsp
Green cardamoms- 4-5 (roughly crushed)
Juice of 1/2 lemon



Method:
1. Heat 4 tbsp oil in a deep frying pan.
2. Add half amount of thinly sliced onions with a pinch of salt . Using a spatula, fry the onions continuously over medium heat. Add the whole garlic cloves in between.
3. Mix and keep frying until all the onion slices have reached a dark, rich brown colour.
4. Remove from the pan and keep aside to cool.
5. In a large bowl marinate the chicken pieces with fried onion-garlic, kashmiri mirch powder, lemon juice and garam masala powder. Keep aside for 1 hour.
6. Now heat 8-9 tbsp oil in the same deep frying pan and add bay leaf, dry red chilli and green cardamoms.
7. Stir for a few seconds, add rest of the sliced onions, fry until light brown in color.
8. Add the ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and chopped tomatoes.
9. Mix well and mash the tomatoes with the help of the spatula. Cook the masala over medium heat until it starts leaving the oil (1-2 minutes approx.).
10. Add marinated chicken pieces and green chillies, mix well, cover and cook over low heat.
11. Uncover and keep stirring in between.
12. When the chicken is half cooked add salt, black peppercorn powder, potatoes and sugar.
13. Mix, cover and cook until the chicken is fully done.
14. Serve hot with roti, luchi, paratha,  polao or fried rice whatever you like.



