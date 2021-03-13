

Asit Karmakar Sujon

















Cabbage Mashala



Ingredients:

Small head green cabbage1/2

Recipe

Potatoes1 cup

Diced into 1/2" cubes

Mustard oil1 tbsp

Cumin seeds1 tsp

Mustard seeds1 tsp

Ginger paste1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Ground coriander1 tsp

Diced fresh tomatoes1/2 cup

Salt 1/4 tsp

Chopped cilantro 1/4 cup

Salt and pepper to taste



Methods:

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over a medium heat.

2. Add the cumin and mustard seeds and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add the onions, stir well to combine, and cook for a further 2 minutes.

4. Stir in the, ginger paste, turmeric powder, coriander and cook for 1 minute.

5. Add the potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, ¼ tsp salt, and ¼ cup water.

6. Stir well, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 30 - 35 minutes.

7. Check it every now and then to make sure it is not sticking.

8. If it is, add 1tbsp water.

9. Once cooked, remove from the heat, stir in the cilantro, and add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.





Chicken Kosha

Recipe

Ingredients

Chicken- 1 kg

Garlic paste- 3/4 tsp

Onion- 4 medium sized (thinly sliced)

Tomato- 1 big sized (roughly chopped)

Bay leaf- 1

Whole dry red chili- 1-2

Black peppercorn powder- ¾ tsp

Salt to taste

Mustard oil 1 cup

Green chilies- 6-7 stilted (adjust as per your tolerance)

Kashmiri Mirch Powder- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder- 1/4 tsp,

Ginger paste- 1 tsp

Cumin powder- 1 tsp,

Coriander powder- 1 tbsp

Green cardamoms- 4-5 (roughly crushed)

Juice of 1/2 lemon







Method:

1. Heat 4 tbsp oil in a deep frying pan.

2. Add half amount of thinly sliced onions with a pinch of salt . Using a spatula, fry the onions continuously over medium heat. Add the whole garlic cloves in between.

3. Mix and keep frying until all the onion slices have reached a dark, rich brown colour.

4. Remove from the pan and keep aside to cool.

5. In a large bowl marinate the chicken pieces with fried onion-garlic, kashmiri mirch powder, lemon juice and garam masala powder. Keep aside for 1 hour.

6. Now heat 8-9 tbsp oil in the same deep frying pan and add bay leaf, dry red chilli and green cardamoms.

7. Stir for a few seconds, add rest of the sliced onions, fry until light brown in color.

8. Add the ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and chopped tomatoes.

9. Mix well and mash the tomatoes with the help of the spatula. Cook the masala over medium heat until it starts leaving the oil (1-2 minutes approx.).

10. Add marinated chicken pieces and green chillies, mix well, cover and cook over low heat.

11. Uncover and keep stirring in between.

12. When the chicken is half cooked add salt, black peppercorn powder, potatoes and sugar.

13. Mix, cover and cook until the chicken is fully done.

14. Serve hot with roti, luchi, paratha, polao or fried rice whatever you like.

