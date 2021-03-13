Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 March, 2021, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Livehealthybd.com launches new e-commerce platform

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Life & Style Desk

The new e-commerce platform LiveHealthyBD (livehealthybd.com) has been started its journey in Bangladesh. In the country's growing e-commerce industry, sister's concern of import-based company TR Trade e-commerce platform LiveHealthyBD will provide services with various quality and healthy products to ensure easy and hassle-free online shopping for shoppers and to reach their doorsteps in the fastest time.
TR Trade's e-commerce platform livehealthybd.com features 40 types of premium tea from Kenya's famous and popular Kericho Gold, Macadamia Nut, Macadamia Nut Oil, Clean Eating Himalayan Pink Fine Salt, Italian Number One Brand Basso, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother, Dr. Bronner's Coconut Vinegar with the Mother and Dr. Bronner's MCT Vegetable Coconut Oil.  All types of products could be purchase from the LiveHealthyBD e-commerce platform.
TR Trade CEO Md. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan said, 'We are offering the facility to buy 100 per cent halal and organic products.' All varieties of products can be ordered from https://www.facebook.com/livehealthybd, livehealthbd.com, or buy directly.
CEO Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan further said, "Apart from e-commerce platform liveheathybd.com, all our products are also available at two branches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
International Women's Day Celebration in Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Livehealthybd.com launches new e-commerce platform
Minister Group, Dhamaka Shopping sign deal
Polo T-shirt a comfortable clothing
Recipe
Sparking discount in Spark Gear
Radisson Blu to celebrate Women’s Day


Latest News
Italy to shut shops, schools amid corona infection spike
UN calls for women to have ‘meaningful’ role in peace process
Khasru new SCBA president, Kazal gen secy
Rohonpur to be turned into full-fledged railway port: Sujan
Hasan raises question over Begum Zia’s foreign love
Women Blue lift Bangladesh Games cricket title
Woman denied entry to home for giving birth to baby girl
Cox’s Bazar AL leader Badal Das passes away
Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean
Ten-day programme on Bangabandhu's birth centenary from Wednesday
Most Read News
Exclusive Interview of Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh
'Reopening of educational instts likely to be delayed'
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail
Former state minister Dr M Amanullah dies
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Police cordon off Basurhat Poura Bhaban, Mirza inside
One more dies in Narayanganj explosion
The D-day for our freedom and independence
Model Swarna to be questioned in jail gate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft