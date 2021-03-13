Livehealthybd.com launches new e-commerce platform

The new e-commerce platform LiveHealthyBD (livehealthybd.com) has been started its journey in Bangladesh. In the country's growing e-commerce industry, sister's concern of import-based company TR Trade e-commerce platform LiveHealthyBD will provide services with various quality and healthy products to ensure easy and hassle-free online shopping for shoppers and to reach their doorsteps in the fastest time.

TR Trade's e-commerce platform livehealthybd.com features 40 types of premium tea from Kenya's famous and popular Kericho Gold, Macadamia Nut, Macadamia Nut Oil, Clean Eating Himalayan Pink Fine Salt, Italian Number One Brand Basso, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother, Dr. Bronner's Coconut Vinegar with the Mother and Dr. Bronner's MCT Vegetable Coconut Oil. All types of products could be purchase from the LiveHealthyBD e-commerce platform.

TR Trade CEO Md. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan said, 'We are offering the facility to buy 100 per cent halal and organic products.' All varieties of products can be ordered from https://www.facebook.com/livehealthybd, livehealthbd.com, or buy directly.

CEO Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan further said, "Apart from e-commerce platform liveheathybd.com, all our products are also available at two branches.



