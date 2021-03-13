Minister Group, Dhamaka Shopping sign deal

Video
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 13 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently signed between Minister Group and Dhamaka Shopping at a renowned hotel in Gulshan.
Executive Director of Minister Group Golam Shahriar Kabir and Chief Operating Officer of Dhamaka Shopping Sirajul Islam Rana has signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization. From Minister Group, Head of Corporate Sales Badrul Alam Chowdhury Shoaib; Assistant Director-Accounts Mir Mostakir Rahman; and other senior officials attend the program.
Senior Manager, Corporate Sales KM Elias and other senior executives were present on behalf of Dhamaka Shopping.
From now on, all the electronics and human care products produced by the Minister Group can be easily purchased by the buyers from the online site of Dhamaka Shopping.


