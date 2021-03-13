

Polo T-shirt a comfortable clothing

Though designer, the polo T-shirt made of stretch knit fabric is most comfortable in the summer season. The teenage boys can wear light denim or color twisted jeans with polo T-shirts and it will make them look more fashionable. However, the youths and middle-aged men can wear the gabardine with jeans.

Diverse polo T-shirts:

The fabrics and designs of the button of the polo T-shirt vary according to their brand. Some polo shirts have three to four buttons, and some have one-colored and striped designs. However, button less polo shirts equally get preference and at present, polo shirts made of the metal button are very popular. Furthermore, to bring more diversity, different designs are being added to these shirts.

Polo shirts exhibiting the festivity of colors:

Color has made the polo shirts more elegant. Red, blue, basanti, and magenta, different colors have increased the brightness of polo shirts, and for the casual look, you can wear these shirts with jeans or gabardine and look more gorgeous. Along with these bright colors, there are also white, brown, and light lemon colors and you can get striped designs together with these colors. Striped polo shirts are very popular with one-colored shirts.

Comfort in summer:

In summer, polo shirts made of stretch knit fabric are most popular. From 110 to 150 GSM knitted shirts will be a wiser choice. In this way, the clothes will become more breathable. Polo shirts made of cotton fabrics are both comfortable and can give relief from the heat of the summer season. As black color absorbs more heat in the summer season, it will be a wise decision to avoid this color.

Where will you get the shirts:

Plus point, O2, Le Reve, Infinity, Anjons, Cats Eye, and different fashion houses are selling these clothes. Moreover, these clothes are available in the capital's Gawsia, Aziz supermarket, Bashundhara shopping complex, and Jamuna Future Park, or New Market and Bangabazar.

Branded polo shirts will be available within the price range of 950 to 3000 taka. And non-branded polo shirts will be available for 350 to 800 taka.





With the changing of seasons come the variations in attires of the fashionist. As personal attire reflects individual personality, everyone wants to display their smart and charming personalities through their attires. However, the lovers of fashion are constantly busy planning for the right and comfortable attires according to the different seasons and their weather. The humidity of the summer seasons is rising; thus, everyone is choosing the light attires to get the desired comfort. Hence, the popularity of designer polo T-shirts has increased. Polo T-shirts are not only comfortable to wear, but they are very colorful and attractive. And in this summer season polo T-shirts are both cozy and fashionable. People of all ages can wear these polo T-shirts and these serve as not only casual attire but also semi-formal attires. From the numerous events and occasions, these polo T-shirts can be used while going to the office or hanging out with friends. Moreover, variations of colors can make you more fashionable. This polo T-shirts is popular among the youths who are studying in schools, colleges, or even universities. Rubber-less cuff polo shirts are most popular among youths and whatever the shape of your figure is if you want to look stylish, choose the polo shirts that fit you, or the semi-fit polo T-shirt.Though designer, the polo T-shirt made of stretch knit fabric is most comfortable in the summer season. The teenage boys can wear light denim or color twisted jeans with polo T-shirts and it will make them look more fashionable. However, the youths and middle-aged men can wear the gabardine with jeans.Diverse polo T-shirts:The fabrics and designs of the button of the polo T-shirt vary according to their brand. Some polo shirts have three to four buttons, and some have one-colored and striped designs. However, button less polo shirts equally get preference and at present, polo shirts made of the metal button are very popular. Furthermore, to bring more diversity, different designs are being added to these shirts.Polo shirts exhibiting the festivity of colors:Color has made the polo shirts more elegant. Red, blue, basanti, and magenta, different colors have increased the brightness of polo shirts, and for the casual look, you can wear these shirts with jeans or gabardine and look more gorgeous. Along with these bright colors, there are also white, brown, and light lemon colors and you can get striped designs together with these colors. Striped polo shirts are very popular with one-colored shirts.Comfort in summer:In summer, polo shirts made of stretch knit fabric are most popular. From 110 to 150 GSM knitted shirts will be a wiser choice. In this way, the clothes will become more breathable. Polo shirts made of cotton fabrics are both comfortable and can give relief from the heat of the summer season. As black color absorbs more heat in the summer season, it will be a wise decision to avoid this color.Where will you get the shirts:Plus point, O2, Le Reve, Infinity, Anjons, Cats Eye, and different fashion houses are selling these clothes. Moreover, these clothes are available in the capital's Gawsia, Aziz supermarket, Bashundhara shopping complex, and Jamuna Future Park, or New Market and Bangabazar.Branded polo shirts will be available within the price range of 950 to 3000 taka. And non-branded polo shirts will be available for 350 to 800 taka.